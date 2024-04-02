Here are the 9 names Mayor Parker is nominating to sit on Philadelphia’s school board

Mayor Cherelle Parker announced her nine nominees to serve on the Philadelphia Board of Education. The group contains four current members of the board and five new names.

Parker is the second Philadelphia mayor after James Kenney with the authority to select board members after the state-run School Reform Commission, also known as the SRC, dissolved in 2017.

Reginald Streater, current school board president, is one of the four returning nominees, along with Sarah-Ashley Andrews, Chau Wing Lam, and Joyce Wilkerson, former board president. The new faces are Crystal Cubbage, Cheryl Harper, Whitney Jones, Wanda Novales, and Joan Stern. Mallory Fix-Lopez, the board’s current vice president, withdrew her name from consideration in March and will end her term on April 18.

The Educational Nominating Panel, convened by Parker, went over 122 applicants for the board. Each candidate was interviewed and the panel held two public meetings before submitting a list of 27 potential appointees to the Parker administration on March 12.

“I am proud to announce my nine nominations for the Board of Education,” Parker said in a release Monday. “I promised to seek out the best candidates for this important board, and to identify a group that has the skills and experience, knowledge and wisdom to serve on our Board of Education. I said I wanted a school board with a diversity of skills, from different neighborhoods, sectors and communities, some with deep knowledge, some with new ideas, a group that truly reflects my vision of One Philly, a United City. I’m confident we’ve assembled that board, and that they are fully committed to sound governance and the best interests of the 197,000 students in our school system, as well as families, faculty and staff.”