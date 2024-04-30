From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philadelphia has seen a major decrease in crime this year. District Attorney Larry Krasner said he believes this is only the beginning.

Krasner called the latest crime numbers a significant decline and compared them to years past.

So far in 2024, Philadelphia has seen 87 homicides. “On this date last year, it was not 87, it was 134,” he said. “The year before it was not 87, it was 154. And the year before, it was not 87, it was 165. I said 87. Compare that to 165.”

It’s not just violent crime: Property crime is also down, and not just in our region.

“It is expected that this year will be the largest reduction in violent crime in recorded history in the United States.”