Philly DA predicts record low for violent crime in 2024
District Attorney Larry Krasner said there could be a national record for low violent crime as it falls this year in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia has seen a major decrease in crime this year. District Attorney Larry Krasner said he believes this is only the beginning.
Krasner called the latest crime numbers a significant decline and compared them to years past.
So far in 2024, Philadelphia has seen 87 homicides. “On this date last year, it was not 87, it was 134,” he said. “The year before it was not 87, it was 154. And the year before, it was not 87, it was 165. I said 87. Compare that to 165.”
It’s not just violent crime: Property crime is also down, and not just in our region.
“It is expected that this year will be the largest reduction in violent crime in recorded history in the United States.”
He added that while there has been improvement in crime numbers around the country, Philadelphia is a leader.
“The reductions in homicide for the last two years have been stronger in Philadelphia than in major cities across the country,” he said.
Despite the major decline, he said it’s not enough.
“We are at a point where the number of homicides as compared to a few years ago is getting close to being cut in half. But the lesson that should come from that is just that we need to try to do it again. We need to try to cut it in half.”
Krasner has previously cited the availability of more social programs and an end to pandemic restrictions as major reasons for the decline.
“That should simply be telling us that some of the things we are doing are working, and that we need to do more of that.”
The district attorney’s office has continued to give grants to nonprofit groups as part of an effort to fund programs specifically dedicated to violence reduction.
