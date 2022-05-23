Cycling groups get help from Philly DA through anti-violence grants

“Knowing you’re here, knowing you’re safe, you can bring your friends, you can all take turns. It’s just fun for everybody and as a space to get together,” Legett said.

Derrick Howie, a board member of Philly Pumptrack, said once they cash the DA’s $10,000 check, they could use the money to expand the hours of the facility, which is designed with a combination of rolling dirt hills and paved banked turns for youth to ride BMX-style bikes on.

“It’s a lot of fun. It teaches responsibility, commitment, and more importantly, our happiness with our youth,” Howie said.

He added that they have worked hard to improve the facility and the money will basically be a 25% increase in their annual budget, helping to fund materials, protective gear, and bikes for youth who don’t have them to use on the track located in the Parkside neighborhood.

Neighborhood Bike Works also received a grant of $20,000 to help their effort, which teaches youth how to build and repair bikes.

Naima Miller said she took her children to Bike Works to give them a creative outlet.

“With my son Hasim, he enjoyed learning how to work on a bike. He had a bike but never learned the concept of how to repair a flat, brakes, or anything,” Miller said. “So with him doing the program, he learns how to impact on others skills that he didn’t know that he had.”