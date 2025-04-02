From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A new prosecution initiative will target people who dump trash on Philadelphia streets and other unauthorized locations.

District Attorney Larry Krasner was joined by City Councilmember Anthony Phillips and other city and state officials and law enforcement partners to announce the launch of the effort focused on so-called short dumping and other quality-of-life crimes.

Assistant District Attorney Teresa Benavides-Sexton will head up the Cleaner & Greener Enforcement Unit. She said she’s among many other Philadelphians who are tired of short dumping.

“It’s a huge problem in the city and in the neighborhoods. It’s really demoralizing to feel like you live in a trash can all day, every day. That’s some people’s experience day in and day out,” said Benavides-Sexton, who is also a block captain.

The unit will have multiple attorneys as well as some high-tech investigative resources.

“Whether it’s license plate readers that can take pictures of your license plate as you come and go from a location, whether it’s cell phone data or cell phone tower analysis, those are all things that we can bring in and supply to our colleagues in this new initiative,” said Assistant District Attorney Bill Fritzie.