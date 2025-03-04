Residents and advocates want more funding for prevention

Several people who testified during Monday’s hearing praised the Parker administration’s efforts to ramp up cleaning throughout the city. Last summer, Parker launched a 13-week cleanup of every city block — which her administration says will now happen twice a year. A few months later, the city restarted curbside pickup of bulky items, by appointment.

But residents said cleanup alone is a losing game if it’s not paired with effective efforts to prevent dumping from happening in the first place.

“I commend the mayor for her Clean and Green program, but cleaning is not enough,” said Lois Williams, one of the leaders of Trash Academy. “We need to judge progress not by how many blocks were cleaned, but how long they stay clean.”

Williams, who lives in the Fairhill neighborhood of North Philly, said a nearby dump site prevents her son, who uses a power wheelchair, from going to the store on his own — because he’d need to travel in the street to get around the debris.

“What we need to see is prevention, enforcement and exposure of these people,” Williams said. “They keep dumping on our sites. I mean, shame them.”

Residents said the city should publicize the names of illegal dumpers and prevent contractors with a history of dumping from doing any business in the city. They suggested the city make it easier for businesses to “activate” vacant lots with pop-up events, do more to enforce anti-dumping laws and educate residents about proper trash disposal with pamphlets delivered to homes. They also renewed calls for the city to open its sanitation convenience centers to small commercial trash haulers, for a fee that’s lower than the rates they’d face at private commercial dumps.

“We just want to see action,” said Leonard Rhett, a block captain in the Olney neighborhood.

The advocates calling for a bigger focus on enforcement and prevention found a sympathetic ear in Councilmember Phillips, who said the city’s current emphasis on cleaning may not be sustainable.

“We’re investing so much money into cleaning, which everyone has actually seen in the city of Philadelphia is actually working,” he said. “But now it’s like, how many more times can we do that?”

Carlton Williams, director of Philadelphia’s Office of Clean and Green Initiatives, said during Monday’s hearing that the city is working to ramp up enforcement of anti-dumping laws. He said legislation passed by City Council in recent years has allowed the city to fine dumpers up to $5,000 per item per incident — bringing in over $200,000 in illegal dumping settlements last year.

The city currently has around 300 surveillance cameras dedicated to catching illegal dumpers. It plans to install 100 more this year, Williams said.