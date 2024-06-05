Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

An effort to clean every city block in Philadelphia is underway.

Mayor Cherelle Parker’s 13-week, interdepartmental cleanup kicked off Monday in the Frankford neighborhood. By Wednesday, crews had already cleaned over 500 blocks, cited more than 200 noncompliant properties and cleaned over 100 vacant lots, officials said.

“There’s been such a great deal of frustration in our city,” Parker said at a press event Wednesday. “This is how we’re going to make Philadelphians believe in our city again.”

The effort is one of the first major moves by Parker’s new Office of Clean and Green Initiatives and a tangible step in her campaign to make Philly the “cleanest, greenest big city” in the U.S.

What does the cleanup consist of?

Over the course of the next nearly three months, staff from 12 city departments will converge on each city block, officials say.

They’ll sweep up trash and haul away illegally dumped debris, remove graffiti, fill potholes, cite nuisance businesses and abandoned properties, and remove abandoned cars.

“We’re doing a whole thing in terms of quality of life issues that affect the citizens of Philadelphia,” said Carlton Williams, leader of the Office of Clean and Green Initiatives and a former Streets commissioner.

The cleanup will cover around 18,000 blocks, including 129 commercial corridors, Axios reported.