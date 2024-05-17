Parker’s Clean and Green cabinet will start major Philly cleanup in June

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

For 13 weeks, city workers will embark on a major effort to clean the streets of Philadelphia.

Starting in June, members of Mayor Cherelle Parker’s Clean and Green cabinet will oversee the work to clean streets, remove abandoned vehicles and make the “Filthydelphia” image a thing of the past, as Parker said.

She announced the effort Friday morning in City Hall alongside her 38-member Clean and Green cabinet. They’ve been tasked with collaborating with city departments to develop new, innovative ways to keep the city clean while making it the cleanest big city in America.

“They’re going to utilize their expertise in their respective professional and community fields” gathering information,” Parker said. “This will be the group that will work to create the action plan that we will work on. Implementing the plan requires all of them to work together.”

Clean and Green head Carlton Williams offered limited details about the massive effort.

“We will holistically implement that strategy starting June 3rd,” Williams said. The 13-week program “will involve over 12 city departments cleaning every neighborhood every block at a time, fixing potholes, fixing abandoned properties, and removing abandoned autos.”