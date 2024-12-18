From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Mayor Cherelle Parker’s administration has launched a new tool designed to demonstrate progress made on some key promises she made while on the campaign trail.

Categories for Philly Stat 360 are broken down into safer, cleaner, greener, economic opportunity and core services, echoing Parker’s mantra of a “safer, cleaner, greener city with economic opportunity for all.”

“We’re going to tell you about our progress, and some things we will be doing well, some things we need to do better at and some things we may not be doing well at all,” Parker said. “But we need to empower the tool of transparency.”

Mayor Parker and others announce Philly Stat 360 at City Hall. (Tom MacDonald/WHYY)

Parker said fellow mayors were spending a lot of money hiring outside consultants to do the job, while the city of Philadelphia hired its own experts to save money and still have quality control over the site.

Kristin Bray heads Philly Stat 360. She believes the website is easy for anyone to navigate. Parker herself admits she’s not much of a computer wiz, calling herself a “dinosaur” when it comes to technology.

“Philly Stat 360 will make all city services more interactive, more transparent and more accessible to all Philadelphians, giving them a government that they can see, touch and feel,” Bray said. “This is a major step forward in connecting Philadelphians with their government in a meaningful and direct way.”