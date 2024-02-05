Parker splits job of Philly streets commissioner, with new role focused on sanitation
Mayor Cherelle Parker on Monday announced a number of new key leadership appointments for her administration.
In a packed mayor’s reception room at City Hall, Mayor Parker appointed Jazelle Jones as city representative, Kristin Del Rossi as streets commissioner and Crystal Jacobs Shipman to fill a new position leading the city’s sanitation efforts.
As part of Parker’s mission to make Philly a “cleaner and greener” city, Shipman will focus on sanitation in a newly created role of sanitation commissioner. Previously that work had been handled by the streets commissioner. Parker says Shipman will have one core mission: “ensuring trash is picked up, on-time, across every neighborhood in the city.”
Parker also made two more key appointments to her education team: Sarah Ward as deputy chief education officer and Debora Carrera as chief education officer.
“I am passionate about ensuring that every learner I am responsible for has a quality education and a high functioning education system,” Carrera said. “Our learners will always be my priority as chief education officer. I will make sure that all the decisions that we’re making are made in the best interest of all of our learners.”
Parker said she’s not in a rush to fill her key positions.
“Our intent is laser-focused, instead of focusing on doing something quickly, and on somebody else’s timeline. We’ve been focused on putting the right people in the right positions to serve our customers, who are the citizens of Philadelphia,” she said.
Parker heralded the appointment of Jones as city representative. Jones has worked in city government for years, including time as deputy managing editor. She’s also married to City Councilmember Curtis Jones.
“Giselle Jones may be the most qualified city representative to ever be appointed to the office,” Parker said. “We are so very very proud to have her to step into this important role as the chief ambassador of our great city.”
The mayor talked about her former council colleague during the announcement. “I was trying to figure out how I was going to lay this on them: ‘Councilmember Jones, chief ambassador means she’s going to have to travel a little bit.’”
“Philadelphia has proven time and time again that it possesses the infrastructure capacity proficiency to host signature events like WrestleMania later this year and so many other events leading up to 2026, including the 250th anniversary of the founding of America. Our World Cup, the Major League All-Star Game, and all eyes will be on Philadelphia. Why? Because we shine.”
Parker said more personnel announcements would soon be forthcoming.
Editor’s note: Mayor Cherelle Parker’s transition team includes John Salveson of the Salveson Leadership Advisors, LLC, which is helping recruit staff for the administration. Salveson is also chairman of WHYY’s board of directors.
