From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Mayor Cherelle Parker on Monday announced a number of new key leadership appointments for her administration.

In a packed mayor’s reception room at City Hall, Mayor Parker appointed Jazelle Jones as city representative, Kristin Del Rossi as streets commissioner and Crystal Jacobs Shipman to fill a new position leading the city’s sanitation efforts.

As part of Parker’s mission to make Philly a “cleaner and greener” city, Shipman will focus on sanitation in a newly created role of sanitation commissioner. Previously that work had been handled by the streets commissioner. Parker says Shipman will have one core mission: “ensuring trash is picked up, on-time, across every neighborhood in the city.”

Parker also made two more key appointments to her education team: Sarah Ward as deputy chief education officer and Debora Carrera as chief education officer.

“I am passionate about ensuring that every learner I am responsible for has a quality education and a high functioning education system,” Carrera said. “Our learners will always be my priority as chief education officer. I will make sure that all the decisions that we’re making are made in the best interest of all of our learners.”

Parker said she’s not in a rush to fill her key positions.

“Our intent is laser-focused, instead of focusing on doing something quickly, and on somebody else’s timeline. We’ve been focused on putting the right people in the right positions to serve our customers, who are the citizens of Philadelphia,” she said.