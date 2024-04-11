Parker reveals more of her plan to make Philly ‘Clean and Green’

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Mayor Cherelle Parker’s campaign to make Philadelphia more “Clean and Green” took center stage Wednesday during council budget hearings.

Clean and Green was a key Parker campaign promise. The concept is starting to take shape, with workers being trained for neighborhood street cleanings later this year.

Carlton Williams, director of the Office of Clean and Green Initiatives, offered council a peek behind the curtain.

“These will be 10-person crews per district. They operate Tuesday through Saturday, a day behind trash collection day,” Williams explained. “They are being recruited now through our Future Track program.”

Williams said the crews could cover about 30 city blocks a day.