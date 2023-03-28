Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles.

Less than three months into 2023, the city of Philadelphia has surpassed the 100-homicide mark. District Attorney Larry Krasner marked the milestone by urging parents to keep guns out of the home.

His comments come as prosecutors are evaluating a case over the weekend where a 10-year-old accidentally shot a 12-year-old in the city’s Strawberry Mansion section.

Krasner said they were considering charges in the case, but had to finish the investigation before making any final decisions.