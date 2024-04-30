Jason Kelce will join ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown” after retiring from the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this year, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The person confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity on Monday because it was not expected to be announced until the ESPN/Disney upfront presentation to advertisers on May 14. The Athletic was the first to report on Kelce’s choice.

Kelce is expected to replace Robert Griffin III, who would continue with the network as a college football analyst. Scott Van Pelt became the host of the “Monday Night Football” pregame show last season with Marcus Spears and Ryan Clark as the other analysts.

Kelce played 13 years for the Eagles and was the most sought after former player by the networks for the upcoming season. He participated in last year’s NFL Broadcasting and Media Workshop, which used to be known as the “Broadcast Bootcamp.”

“This is all new territory for me. I have even more respect for it now,” Kelce said at the time. “It’s very hard to do something live, reactive of stimulus that just happened and having something clever and meaningful to say.”