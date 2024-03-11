Philadelphia schools see gains in student reading performance

“We’re seeing the same thing here that we saw for math,” Wolford said. “In the students that have less than 80% attendance, almost 60% of them are in intensive intervention.

“For grade three students, we see almost an identical pattern,” she said. “In this case, 38% of students who attend 90% or more are at benchmark in contrast to roughly 20% who attend less than 80% of the time.”

District officials disclosed the information during a recent school board meeting. The data is based on a test the district uses to identify students who are meeting grade and term level benchmarks in literacy and math.

Students take at least three benchmarks throughout the school year with screening periods being in the fall, winter and spring.

District officials also looked at students with disabilities who scored proficient or advanced on the Pennsylvania System of School Assessment, also called the PSSA, or the Pennsylvania Alternate System of Assessment, which is an alternative test that students with disabilities take.

Nearly 13.4% students with high incidence disabilities scored proficient or advanced on the assessments and 10.2% of students with low incidence scored proficient or advanced on the tests.

“Our Office of Research and Evaluation looked at the reading performance for students with IEP,” Wolford said. “We found that the percentage of students going proficient or advanced on assessments vary greatly by primary disability type and range from 4% to 34%.

“Primary disabilities can be grouped by high incidence,” she added. “These are disabilities that are common among the student population, which includes students with autism, speech or language impairment. We also looked at students with low incidence disabilities, which include hearing impaired, visual impairment and other multiple disabilities.”

Board of Education member Leticia Egea-Hinton said she was encouraged by the data.

“I’m very excited about what I see in the numbers,” she said. “I know that board member Thompson always brings up students with IEPs and English language learners. It’s good to see them included in this report.”