This story originally appeared in The Philadelphia Tribune

Leon Smith grew up around educators. His mom was a teacher and administrator in the School District of Philadelphia for 50 years.

His dad was a teacher and so were some of the members of his church. But it wasn’t until high school that he decided he wanted to enter the profession himself.

With the exception of his 10th-grade year, where he had a Black student-teacher named Mr. Haines, Smith never had a Black teacher in his public school experience.

“I felt a great sense of pride when he walked into the classroom,” he said. “He had a huge impact on my life. I knew then I wanted to be a teacher.

“I wanted to make sure that no other young person went through their K-12 experience without having a Black teacher,” he added. “I wanted to be the teacher I never had.”

Smith, a social studies teacher at Haverford High School in Delaware County, was named the 2025 Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year. Nearly 660 nominations were submitted for the award. He was one of 12 finalists.

“It’s truly an honor to win this award,” Smith told The Tribune. “I’ve poured my heart into this profession because I want to do the best that I can for my students.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to continue to grow and looking forward to being around excellent teachers,” he said.

As the award recipient, Smith will travel across the state to meet and collaborate with other educators. He will also represent the state in next year’s National Teacher of the Year competition.

The award annually recognizes a professional who inspires students to learn, engages with parents and colleagues and plays an active role in the school community.