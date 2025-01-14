Philly schools’ Tony Watlington Sr. named National Superintendent of the Year
Watlington was awarded by the District Administration Leadership Institute.
This story originally appeared on The Philadelphia Tribune.
School District of Philadelphia Superintendent Tony Watlington Sr. has been named 2025 Superintendent of the Year by the District Administration Leadership Institute.
The institute is a national PreK-12 organization that provides leadership development opportunities for superintendents and senior staff across the nation.
This year’s awards recognized outstanding achievements in six categories including academic excellence, Ed-Tech Innovation and Career Pathways. The awards also celebrated visionary leaders who are making a difference in the field of education.
“This recognition belongs to our entire school community,” Watlington said in a statement. “The progress we’ve made would not be possible without the collective dedication of the Board of Education, our staff, parents, students and unions. Together, we are shaping a brighter future.”
A native of Fort Dix, New Jersey, Watlington has served in various positions over the course of his career including high school teacher, assistant principal and principal.
He was appointed superintendent of the nation’s eighth-largest school district in 2022. He was selected by the Philadelphia Board of Education, the school district’s governing body, from a list of more than 400 candidates.
Under his tenure, Philadelphia public school enrollments and graduation rates have increased for the first time in 10 years.
Test scores have also increased for students in grades 3-8, and the number of student dropouts has decreased by more than 1,400 students. The district has a total enrollment of 117,956 students for the 2024-25 school year.
He also led his team in reorganizing the district’s learning networks, launched a two-way communication and feedback platform and revamped the district’s curriculum through the five-year strategic plan Accelerate Philly.
Prior to being named the superintendent of Philadelphia, he was the superintendent of the Rowan-Salisbury Schools in North Carolina.
He has a bachelor’s degree in History Education from North Carolina A&T State University, a master’s degree in American political science from The Ohio State University, a Master’s of School Administration and a Doctoral degree in Educational Leadership degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Amy Dujon, vice president of education at the District Administration Leadership Institute, applauded Watlington for his hard work and dedication.
“Tony Watlington has exemplified what it means to lead with integrity, vision, and impact,” Dujon said in a statement. “His bold initiatives and passion for education stand as a beacon of excellence for educators nationwide.”
