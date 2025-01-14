Philly schools’ Tony Watlington Sr. named National Superintendent of the Year

This story originally appeared on The Philadelphia Tribune.

School District of Philadelphia Superintendent Tony Watlington Sr. has been named 2025 Superintendent of the Year by the District Administration Leadership Institute.

The institute is a national PreK-12 organization that provides leadership development opportunities for superintendents and senior staff across the nation.

This year’s awards recognized outstanding achievements in six categories including academic excellence, Ed-Tech Innovation and Career Pathways. The awards also celebrated visionary leaders who are making a difference in the field of education.

“This recognition belongs to our entire school community,” Watlington said in a statement. “The progress we’ve made would not be possible without the collective dedication of the Board of Education, our staff, parents, students and unions. Together, we are shaping a brighter future.”

A native of Fort Dix, New Jersey, Watlington has served in various positions over the course of his career including high school teacher, assistant principal and principal.

He was appointed superintendent of the nation’s eighth-largest school district in 2022. He was selected by the Philadelphia Board of Education, the school district’s governing body, from a list of more than 400 candidates.