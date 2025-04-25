From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Parents and students took to the mic with urgent concerns throughout the three-hour Philadelphia School Board meeting Thursday night, speaking out about school conditions, declining enrollment and staffing shortages. Some described a lack of adequate instruction in core classes for months at a time. Many urged the board to prioritize libraries in their financial plans.

Last night’s meeting was a combination of a budget hearing and monthly action session.

Budget season and School Library Month

Keisha Nicholson, a founding member of the grassroots school advocacy group Lift Every Voice Philly, gave a nod to Superintendent Tony Watlington for not slashing the district’s budget.

“This is the kind of leadership we will stand behind,” Nicholson said.

Watlington’s decision to keep the total budget amount steady was announced last month. The particulars of funding allocation are still in the works. His plan relies on using about 40% of the district’s “rainy day fund” to cover a projected deficit of more than $300 million and avoid interrupting new programs that have boosted academic outcomes.

If nothing changes, the district will be looking at potential cuts and taking on new debt in 2027. Advocates have urged the state to fill in more of the gap.

Philadelphia’s schools have been historically underfunded by Pennsylvania’s funding formula, which was deemed unconstitutional in 2023. Later in the night, board member Joyce Wilkerson called for the public to rally their legislators about state funding in light of potential cuts to critical federal funding streams. She pointed attendees to fliers outside the hall for Harrisburg trips organized by the advocacy group Children First.

“We urge you to take action,” Wilkerson said. “Your advocacy can make a real difference in the fight to protect public education in Philadelphia, regardless of whether it’s at the local state or federal level.”

Most speakers on the list for budget-focused public comment urged the board to allocate funding for more librarians in schools. Philadelphia maintains full- or part-time librarians in only five of its 216 schools, a strikingly low ratio.

Deborah Grill, a former city teacher and librarian, said she was speaking out in honor of April being School Library Month.

Grill said that libraries “provide a safe and welcoming place after school” for students to read, use computers or work on homework.

“Countless studies have shown that a school library staffed by a certified school librarian correlates with higher reading and writing scores,” Grill said. “This is especially true for students who live in poverty, as many of our students do.”

Just this week, the Inquirer reported that a federal grant designed to help the school district build back its libraries was recently canceled.

Lauren Popp, a South Philly resident, said she took her 9-year-old daughter to their local library once or twice per week.

“Not all parents have this privilege to be able to do that during the workweek or on the weekends,” she said. “If you want to see kids fall in love with books, school libraries need to be restored and books need to be accessible.”