Just 4 of Philly’s 218 public schools have librarians. A $150K grant hopes to move the needle

For years, a nonprofit group has fought for more libraries and librarians in the Philadelphia School District and across the commonwealth.

In the last several sessions of the Pennsylvania General Assembly, for example, the Philadelphia Alliance to Restore School Librarians (PARSL) has advocated for legislation that would require all state public schools to have a library and a certified librarian, said Debra Kachel, who is PARSL’s liaison to the Pennsylvania School Librarians Association.

Last week, the group got some good news.

The School District of Philadelphia and PARSL received a $149,120 federal grant that will allow them to partner on a strategic plan to recruit and train personnel to build a pipeline of diverse candidates to restore librarians and libraries in the district, as part of the Urban School Library Restoration Project.

The grant will also allow the partners to examine how school districts in Boston, New York, Los Angeles, Minneapolis and Washington D.C. have added librarians.

The effort will be funded by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services and the Laura Bush 21st Century Librarian program and will be used as a nationwide model for other school districts.

“In collaboration with PARSL and other internal and external stakeholders we are looking forward to reimagining and working towards developing a model of restoring librarians and libraries that are centered on accelerating student achievement and innovation,” said

Monique Braxton, a school district spokesperson. “We are in the final stages of hiring a director of library sciences that will be leading the development of a comprehensive plan for this work.”

Schools with libraries with certified librarians have higher achievement and graduation rates, especially for students of color and those in underserved communities, according to a 2023 national study by Antioch College Seattle.

“There have been years and years of research that supports the role of the school librarians in the academic achievement of students,” said Kachel, who teaches an online course on librarian certification at Antioch College Seattle. “Recent research shows the (positive) correlation between libraries, and reading and writing skills, as well as graduation rates.”