From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Free Library system is close to reaching a long-held goal: six-day service for all of its branches.

Twenty-five of the Free Library’s 55 branches currently provide service six days a week. But the Free Library’s President and Director Kelly Richards is confident the system’s Monday through Saturday service will no longer be sporadic.

“By the fall, we believe we will have a full complement of branches open six days a week, which means all of them,” Richards said.

Five-day service was not always guaranteed for the Free Library system.

“We were closing 15 to 30 branches a day for 20 years,” Richards said. “Now we are in a position where we are looking to have all of our branches open on Saturdays.”

For much of the year, Saturday service is pivotal to give students access to technology and library resources when they are not in school. In the summer, the Free Library also provides a place to get a break from the heat on weekends.

In just 2 1/2 years since Richards began his role as president and director of the Free Library, he has seen the number of library employees jump from 650 to 980. Over that same period, the library’s operating budget has increased from $41 million to $72 million.