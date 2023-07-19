Pew gives $1 million to the Free Library of Philadelphia to plan its future

The Free Library of Philadelphia will soon begin a strategic planning process to set the course for its future, funded by a $1 million grant from the Pew Charitable Trust.

The city’s public library system is overdue for a strategic plan, said first deputy director Priscilla Suero, having not made one since the COVID-19 pandemic fundamentally changed how a city library system operates.

“We went from an institution where our engagement was person-to-person to now, this went digital, more things online,” Suero said. “Is that the place that we need to invest more in the future, or does it look like people are coming back in person and we could invest in that? It’s going to help us make some really informed decisions in how we build our infrastructure moving forward.”

The Pew grant will fund a community engagement element to help inform the Free Library’s course of action, soliciting input from library stakeholders including patrons, staff, donors, and city officials.

“We couldn’t build a strategic plan without community engagement and input,” Suero said. “We’re an institution that is created to serve them, so we need to hear from them to see what’s working and what’s not.”

Over the last few years, the Free Library has come under fire from its own staff, with complaints of discrimination and harassment. The complaints predate the pandemic, when staff pointed to instances of prejudice in an online survey in 2019.