Pictures from Philadelphia’s former history museum emerge at PAFA

Artifacts representing more than 300 years of the history of Philadelphia are once again on display.

Five years after the Philadelphia History Museum at Atwater Kent closed, and a year after Drexel University took control of the city’s archive of about 130,000 objects, Drexel has put together a small exhibition at the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts.

“Seeing Philadelphia” is comprised of photographs, maps, and paintings from the 18th, 19th, 20th, and 21st centuries that show various locations in the city as seen in different historical eras.

“Time evolves and places evolve and streets evolve,” said collection director Stacey Swigart. “This was a way for us to show pieces of how people looked at Philadelphia or saw Philadelphia through the centuries.”

“Seeing Philadelphia” came together relatively quickly. The exhibition is in the Frances M. Maguire Gallery, which is also used as a hallway to the rear elevator lobby and access to the stairwell for the second floor of PAFA’s Hamilton Building. Because the space sees lots of foot traffic there are no three-dimensional objects in the show, only things that can be hung on the walls. Another larger, more comprehensive show is being planned for 2024 in the Hamilton building’s main exhibition gallery.

The exhibition highlights some of the Philadelphia collection’s highlights, like the prints of Benjamin Ridgeway Evans, a 19th century engineer who made highly detailed drawings of Philadelphia buildings of the time; the paintings of Arrah Lee Gaul, who was the official artist of the nation’s sesquicentennial celebration in 1926 (America’s 150th anniversary); and the print collection of Josephine Wood Linn, who in the early 20th century amassed a significant number of works by women artists in her day.