Philly’s gay archival records go outside for ‘And Into The Streets’

The images hung in cases scattered around Louis Kahn Park include street protests, celebrations, and people with arms around one another out in the street, sometimes with kids and pets. George said they were particularly on the lookout for images of trans people, disabled people, and people of color.

“I wanted to search for less-represented communities,” they said. “The archive is really great at preserving cis, white gay history, and they’re doing more work to uncover all the other histories. I was in there searching for those, as well.”

George, 33, is not native to Philadelphia and did not live in the city during the era of Au Courant, some of whose issues predate their birth. Exploring the images was not personally nostalgic but instead an intuitive wander through pictures of strangers. George often divorced the image from the news story it was meant to illustrate and selected pictures for how they visually resonated with them: the way a woman holds her dog; the defiant smile of a bald, Black woman in a bikini top; a blurred and chaotic kiss during an ACT UP protest.

“History is really made up of individuals and stories and friendships. That is really the kernel of the project,” said Jameson Paige, a curator with Mural Arts who worked with George. “That becomes clear when you start to see all of the love between images that shows up not just in joyful ways, but also in ways of accountability and solidarity through protest, through public actions, through mourning.”

Every picture may tell a story, but as anyone who has worked in newspapers knows, not every picture gets used. Photos are commonly rejected for publication because they are technically flawed, or they don’t tell the story the reporter is trying to write on that particular day.

Those are the photos George gravitates to: the accidental double exposure, the fuzzy action of a street protest, the pets photographed for fun.

“I really love the mistakes and the errors and the snapshots and the light leaks and all the things that would never have actually been shared, at least publicly,” they said. “To gather those up and bring them into the space, I’m thinking about a poetic interpretation.”

At the time of her youthful portrait, Kim wrote for the Philadelphia Gay News. Now she writes books about Harry Potter. Looking back at pictures of herself taken in front of the Chinatown gate in 1995, Kim sees the progress that has happened since then to advance LGBTQ+ rights, and how those advances are being clawed back.