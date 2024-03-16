Downtown street banners honor a historically Black ‘city within a city’

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Street banners have appeared in Philadelphia’s Washington Square West neighborhood, centered around 13th and Locust streets, honoring Philly’s early historic Black entrepreneurs.

Commissioned from artist Xenobia Bailey by the Association for Public Art, as part of the 200th anniversary of the Historical Society of Pennsylvania, the banners represents a society of late 18th- and early 19th-century Black residents who built a self-sustaining community within the greater Philadelphia metropolis.

The banner, “The Radical Black Elite,” features an historic photograph of a well-dressed Black man circa 1840, to whom Bailey added a sash of Pan-African colors — red, black and green — framed in an oval of crocheted gold.

Bailey identifies the image as James Forten, the sailmaker active just after the Revolutionary War who became the richest Black man in Philadelphia of his era. He used his wealth to improve the lives of other African Americans in Philadelphia and to further abolitionist goals.

Forten acted as a gateway for Bailey to discover a Black society she had not known about.

“It connects the period of the 1700s to now, what we’re trying to do with the Black Lives Matter movement and what underserved communities are dealing with,” she said. “They were really living our dream. They were doing what we’re trying to do now.”

Bailey is a textile artist who found early success crocheting patterned hats for movies and television: Her work has appeared in Spike Lee’s “Do The Right Thing,” as well as “The Cosby Show” and its spin-off “A Different World.” She is also known for her large-scale gallery installations, “Paradise Under Reconstruction in the Aesthetic of Funk,” of which she has done several iterations.