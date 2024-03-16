Philadelphia Orchestra throws Mozart a curve

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

People who go to the Kimmel Center this weekend to hear the Philadelphia Orchestra perform Carmina Burana and a Mozart concerto will see something unusual on stage.

The piano is bent.

Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 25 will be performed on an ergonomically curved keyboard, bringing the keys on the extremes slightly closer to the player.

“I think the motivation for it was probably the idea behind the ergonomic computer keyboard,” said pianist Emanuel Ax. “You place your arms and elbows in a more natural position.”

Ax said he never had a problem with the standard straight piano keyboard and does not expect the curve to feel much different.

“I don’t know that it makes things a lot easier,” he said.

The piano is the Maene-Viñoly Concert Grand and only two have ever been made. The other is in Belgium.