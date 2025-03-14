From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

This weekend, the Philadelphia Orchestra premieres a piece by composer Gabriela Lena Frank. “Picaflor: A Future Myth” is based on the mythology of the Incan people from the Andes region of South America and tells a story about the hummingbird, a mythical figure associated with warrior-like resilience.

Frank wrote the piece in response to what she sees as a dire global environmental crisis. Increasingly hotter climate conditions have caused rising oceans and destructive weather patterns globally, particularly in California, which is prone to wildfires.

“It’s inescapable for me now,” said Frank, who lives in Northern California, not far from the 2018 Camp Fire, the largest fire in California history that destroyed several rural towns.

“Every day I breathe, and I think about my safety,” she said. “I think about the planet that we’re leaving to our children.”

More than a decade ago, Frank conceived a piece based on figures of Incan origin myths, in particular the hummingbird which passes through a membrane separating the immortal sun kingdom in the sky from the earthly realm below, by pecking a hole in it.

“My mom is a Peruvian-born woman, and picaflor means picking at flowers,” she said. “That’s what a hummingbird does: They pick at flowers.”

Like a winged Prometheus, the picaflor flies through its hole with a bit of fire in its beak stolen from the sun.

But while that story of the picaflor was flitting inside Frank’s head, the world around her changed: a pandemic, devastating wildfires, widespread flooding and climate change.

“The environmental crisis has been really dire,” she said. “We’ve seen great political change and I could no longer in good conscience tell this same story.”

So rather than an ancient origin story, Frank’s picaflor is set in the future, describing how the tiny hummingbird might save the earth from desolation. The composition is informed by the Incan concept of Pachacuti, or how transitions occur through periods of tremendous cataclysm.