Encore Series and Philadelphia Orchestra end lawsuits. Encore takes the blame
After filing a lawsuit against the orchestra, the mea culpa from the Philly Pops’ parent company may be its last gasp.
In what might be the final throe of the Philly Pops’ long, slow death, Encore Series, the parent company of the Pops, has ended litigation against the Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center filed two years ago.
In a joint statement put out by both entities, Encore said the orchestra “did nothing wrong and is not responsible for Encore’s debts or obligations.”
“Encore regrets that the lawsuit and related statements made by its previous representatives, and repeated to the press, led to unwarranted accusations directed to POKC and its leadership,” read the statement.
In April 2023, Encore filed an antitrust lawsuit against the Philadelphia Orchestra, claiming the latter had engaged in “predatory conduct” to monopolize the live symphonic market. The suit sought $2.5 million.
The orchestra immediately filed a countersuit, saying it was owed more than $1 million in unpaid rent for the Kimmel Center. That suit has also ended.
In the spring of 2023, Encore sold tickets for Philly Pops concerts that never happened. The statement today says Encore is solely responsible for ticket obligations. The orchestra will not bear responsibility for refunds.
Since the lawsuits began, a new entity for popular symphonic music in Philadelphia has emerged. At first, it was called the No Name Pops, but the group has now legally assumed the title of Philly Pops. It has no relation to Encore Series.
