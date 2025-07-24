Encore Series and Philadelphia Orchestra end lawsuits. Encore takes the blame

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

In what might be the final throe of the Philly Pops’ long, slow death, Encore Series, the parent company of the Pops, has ended litigation against the Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center filed two years ago.

In a joint statement put out by both entities, Encore said the orchestra “did nothing wrong and is not responsible for Encore’s debts or obligations.”

“Encore regrets that the lawsuit and related statements made by its previous representatives, and repeated to the press, led to unwarranted accusations directed to POKC and its leadership,” read the statement.

In April 2023, Encore filed an antitrust lawsuit against the Philadelphia Orchestra, claiming the latter had engaged in “predatory conduct” to monopolize the live symphonic market. The suit sought $2.5 million.

The orchestra immediately filed a countersuit, saying it was owed more than $1 million in unpaid rent for the Kimmel Center. That suit has also ended.