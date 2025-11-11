Recently fired CEO of Philadelphia Art Museum sues over her ousting

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The former CEO of the Philadelphia Art Museum, Sasha Suda, has filed a lawsuit against the museum for firing her without cause.

Suda was terminated last Tuesday by the board for reasons not stated.

In her legal filing, posted by The New York Times, Suda describes a “small, corrupt and unethical faction of the board” that had been actively attempting to “bully” and sabotage her attempts to modernize the institution, leading to an illegal termination. Suda is demanding the case be brought to a juried trial.

Some museum trustees requesting anonymity confirm Suda’s characterization of the museum’s board as “dysfunctional.”

Suda was hired in 2022 as the museum was struggling with sexual harassment allegations, a unionized work force on strike and a pandemic-era slowdown.