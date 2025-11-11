Recently fired CEO of Philadelphia Art Museum sues over her ousting
Days after being terminated “for cause,” Sasha Suda described the museum board as “corrupt” and “dysfunctional.”
From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!
The former CEO of the Philadelphia Art Museum, Sasha Suda, has filed a lawsuit against the museum for firing her without cause.
Suda was terminated last Tuesday by the board for reasons not stated.
In her legal filing, posted by The New York Times, Suda describes a “small, corrupt and unethical faction of the board” that had been actively attempting to “bully” and sabotage her attempts to modernize the institution, leading to an illegal termination. Suda is demanding the case be brought to a juried trial.
Some museum trustees requesting anonymity confirm Suda’s characterization of the museum’s board as “dysfunctional.”
Suda was hired in 2022 as the museum was struggling with sexual harassment allegations, a unionized work force on strike and a pandemic-era slowdown.
In her lawsuit, Suda claims the board hired her with the understanding that they were “ready to embrace change” and would “support her vision to bring the museum to life.” But instead, she found it was “riddled with drama, infighting and dysfunction at all levels.”
Shortly before firing Suda, the board hired a law firm to conduct an investigation into improper spending on her part. The results of the investigation were not released, but a member of the board’s executive committee characterized it to the Philadelphia Inquirer as a “serious matter” that required swift termination.
Suda described the investigation as a “sham.” She also claims the board demanded she sign a nondisclosure agreement without the board reciprocating, and six months of severance pay. Suda is suing for two years of pay, which she claims is what her contract allows, and other awards and relief as the court sees proper.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.