From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

With over 1,000 works of art spread across roughly 20,000 square feet in two of Philadelphia’s major art museums, “A Nation of Artists” is a lot to take in.

Each iteration of the exhibition at the Philadelphia Museum of Art and the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts is substantial enough to be a destination show. As part of the United State’s 250th anniversary, the two institutions have partnered to present one of the largest single exhibitions of American art, ever.

PAFA and the PMA were founded 71 years apart in the 19th century, but Alexandra Kirtley, curator of American decorative art at the PMA, said the two organizations have shared the same donors over the last 150 years.

“We were not meant to be in competition. We are meant to be complementary,” she said. “I strongly hold up the idea that a rising tide lifts all ships.”