The history of the Philadelphia Orchestra now lives at Penn

The Philadelphia Orchestra has sent 175 years of history to the University of Pennsylvania.

The entire historic archive of the Orchestra and the Academy of Music have been donated to the Penn Library, including business records, correspondence, sheet music, photographs, programs, and sound recordings.

“The stories of the Academy of Music, which opened in 1857, and the Philadelphia Orchestra, which was founded in 1900, are integral to the story of Philadelphia,” said Matias Tarnopolsky, president and CEO of the Orchestra and Kimmel Center. “If you’re interested in Philadelphia, then this collection has entry points to stories about people that were the parents of the great institutions of this city.”

The Penn Library already contains the personal archives of two of the Orchestra’s towering conductors and music directors: Leopold Stokowski and Eugene Ormandy. The addition of the Orchestra’s institutional collection — now the largest single collection in Penn’s Kislak Center for Special Collections — brings a nearly complete history of the orchestra under one roof.

“We’re talking about almost 1,000 linear feet of collection. It’s a massive collection,” said Constantia Constantinou, vice provost and director of Penn Libraries. “It will take us some time to process the entire collection. But the team of curators and archivists are able to recognize the priorities of the collection and to triage, let’s say, the accessibility of the collection and make it discoverable for the broader public.”

One of the stories the collection reveals is the development of South Broad Street. In 1925, a steel-structured building was being erected across the street from the Academy of Music. Assistant Manager Louis Mattson sent a memo to Stokowski: “I am very much worried for fear that steel work for which the building just seems to be ready will interfere with your rehearsals and concerts.”