Ukrainians bring contemporary theater to Philadelphia

A group of Ukrainian theater artists, having fled their hometown of Kharkiv during the ongoing Russian invasion, will be in Philadelphia this weekend to perform a play of their own devising, “Mothermotherland.”

Apropos of the title, one of the performers is an infant, Lili, less than one year old, and the daughter of company founder Audrey Rose Dégez. During the performance, Lili is passed among all the women in the group.

“She’s with her five mothers,” Dégez said. “In the beginning of this project, I wouldn’t have been able to pass her to somebody else without her crying. Whereas now she goes to different people and can even play with them and be fine because she’s lived in this matriarchal commune for the last three months where she has multiple mothers.”

“Mothermotherland” will have its Philadelphia premiere Saturday at the Christ Church Community House, in Old City, as part of Miniball, a 10-day performance festival as a smaller version of the Fringe Festival’s Cannonball hub.

Last winter Dégez, a graduate of Rutgers University who normally resides in France, was about to begin a theater residency in Kharkiv with her new baby on her hip, born February 1, but was thwarted by the invasion by Russian forces on February 24th.

Instead, she landed in Pittsburgh where she put out a call for theater artists in Kharkiv to come to the U.S. to create a theater project, Slovo. Theatre Group, rooted in Ukrainian culture.

“Even before the invasion, my project proposal was about shining light on the cultural oppression in Ukraine that has been going on for a hundred years,” Dégez said. “I found that the silver lining of this invasion was that people finally started asking: What is Ukraine? Where is Ukraine? They became curious about Ukraine. So it became this opportunity to find funding and people who were willing to support bringing a project here in America.”

The Slovo group used as its source material a 1924 short story “I am (Romance)” by the early 20th-century Ukrainian author Mykola Khvylovy. A member of the Communist party during the Soviet era, Khvylovy lived in Kharkiv as a champion of Ukrainian culture, openly opposed to the cultural and political dominance of Moscow. He wrote the story from the perspective of an officer whose job was to enforce death sentences on rebels against the Communist Party.

While Khvylovy was not part of Stalin’s Cheka secret police, the story is loosely based on himself and his opposition to Soviet Russia.

In response, in part, to Stalin’s removal of writers and artists seen as threats – thousands were arrested and many died in prison as part of the so-called Executed Renaissance – Khvylovy committed suicide in 1933. That was four years before Stalin began a program of mass executions, known as the Great Purge.

After his death, Khvylovy’s works were banned in the Soviet Union until its collapse in 1991.

Yulia Linnik, one of the artists in the Slovo group who grew up in Kharkiv, said Khvylovy’s work is now widely read in Ukraine.

“It’s a very popular story,” she said of “I am (Romance).” “It’s part of the school program. When I was taught in the school I knew about that story.”