‘Two Clocks’ disassembles toxic masculinity with humor

Jess Conda, one-third of the theater ensemble Tall Order, said they did not write most of the one-liners that appear in “Those With Two Clocks,” the new comedy that skewers patriarchal humor.

Instead, they found them on the internet.

“It makes me think about locker room talk,” said Conda. “It makes me think about who’s the butt of the joke and just how fed up we feel in the company of the joke of patriarchy. So part of this is literally naming things, putting these actual jokes in the space, and being, like, ‘What’s so funny?’”

Jokes about bullying, jokes about violence against women, and jokes that confirm the superiority of the joke-teller may not seem funny to many people who see “Those With Two Clocks” at the Wilma, opening this weekend.

But Tall Order, which is Conda (Bearded Ladies’ Late Night Snacks), Jenn Kidwell (Underground Railroad Game), and Mel Krodman (Sincerity Project), delivers those off-color jokes with clownish expertise, theatrical acumen, and gleeful whimsy – they seem to be having such a good time on stage – there must be something funny going on.

“We’re taking these patriarchal modalities of humor and we’re warping them. We are tweaking them. We’re queering them,” said Krodman. “I like to call it nipple twisting, because it’s a sensation that is provoked and for some is pleasurable and for some is painful. For some it’s somewhere in between – it’s a mix and your body gets confused.”

An early version of “Those With Two Clocks” was presented by Pig Iron Theater in 2019 under the name “Hard Times” as part of the High Pressure Fire Service festival at Fringe Arts. It is a series of short bits including sketch comedy, cabaret, drag, and burlesque, using humor in ways that may enlighten, and may cause discomfort.

Audience members can buy tickets for a limited number of seats on stage at cabaret-style tables. During the show, the performers randomly choose some of those audience members for particular sketches, for example, in an interrogation scene wherein Kidwell plays a bullying cop who accuses, verbally abuses, and crassly flirts with the selected audience member for several minutes.

Is it funny? Yes. Is it uncomfortable, particularly for the audience member? Also true. It furthers the play’s agenda to identify masculine brutality, live in it, and laugh at it.

“Haven’t we had enough trauma theater?” asked Conda. “Yet we’re still living with this oppressive system. So can we stage a story that laughs at it? Because laughing and crying are so close, and: Haven’t we had enough trauma theater?”

“Those With Two Clocks” is being performed with the participation of community partners who share Tall Order’s goal of creating relationships outside of masculine dominance. One of those partners is the Masculinity Action Project, a program of the Lutheran Settlement House in Fishtown, which helps men and male-identifying people reconsider traditional masculine socialization, and move away from toxic or violent behaviors.