“Black Lodge,” a dark psychological opera premiering this weekend during Opera Philadelphia O23 festival, combines classical operatic tropes with the sounds of hard industrial rock and roll.

Listeners at times will hear something akin to both French baroque music and Nine Inch Nails, while watching the opera’s main character, for whom all the music is written, spin through cycles of torment generated by his own mind.

The music is performed by the L.A.-based goth glam band Timur and the Dime Museum, alongside a string quartet from the Philadelphia Orchestra. The production is both a film and a performance, as the musicians on stage accompany the film with live music.

“Black Lodge” was written by David T. Little, known for his 2012 opera “Dog Days” and nominated for a Grammy last year for “Soldier Songs.”

This new opera is named after the mysterious, red-curtained room in David Lynch’s TV series “Twin Peaks,” and loosely based on the life of William S. Burroughs, who accidentally shot and killed his wife Joan Vollmer in 1951. Burroughs later suggested that the deep regret he felt from his unforgivable act became the wellspring of his future writing career, including the celebrated novel Naked Lunch.

The opera does not claim to tell the real story of Burroughs. The main character, played by the Kazakhstani singer Timur Bekbosunov, is called simply The Man. He is visited by visions of The Woman, a wordless dancer played by choreographer Jennifer Harrison Newman.

“The young William S. Burroughs right when the horrible accident happened, when he accidentally shot his wife, and the dynamic of their relationship, is explored in a phantasmagorical way,” said Bekbosunov, the frontman of Timur and the Dime Museum.

Composer David T. Little did not originally set out to tell the story of Burroughs when he started developing “Black Lodge” a decade ago with Beth Morrison Projects. He had no story to tell. He didn’t even have a musical idea.

All Little had was a feeling, one that he could not quite put his finger on, but it was leaning toward electric guitars and droning organs.

“I knew [it] had something to do with electricity, with buzzing, with humming,” Little said. “A sound that sounds like a single hum, but has a lot going on inside of it.”

He was reading Antonin Artaud’s, “The Theater and its Double,” a collection of seminal essays on modern theater from the 1930s that included a manifesto for his Theater of Cruelty. Little felt there must be a connection between Artaud and other 20th-century artists who explored dark places in the human spirit: Burroughs and Lynch.

“Did they work together? Did they know each other? Were they influenced by one another?” wondered Little. “Turns out, not in any direct way.”