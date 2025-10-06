From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Plans to activate the now-vacant Macy’s department store in Philadelphia’s Wanamaker Building with musical performances have been delayed due to an unexpected intervention by the city’s Department of Licenses and Inspections.

Nevertheless, Opera Philadelphia is continuing to press forward with its Pipe Up! series. General Director and President Anthony Roth Costanzo could not be specific, but said concerts should begin in the Grand Court by the end of October.

“Unfortunately, there were these cancellations of shows due to new approvals needed from L&I,” he said. “We’ve paused our performances, but we are really excited to resume. Nothing that Opera Philadelphia has planned here on out will be reduced in any way.”

Pipe Up! launched Sept. 7 with the sold-out organ concert “Meet Me at the Eagle,” followed by a three-week series of cabaret performances, “The Layaway,” produced by the Bearded Ladies Cabaret as part of the Philly Fringe Festival.

The CEO of Philly Fringe, Nell Bang-Jensen, said the first weekend of the cabaret brought together an unusual audience mix.

“There were people at that first weekend who are diehard Bearded Ladies fans, there were people who love the Fringe Festival, there were people who love the opera,” she said. “Then there were people who just wanted to see the Wanamaker building. That led to this really interesting cross section of people.”

But the cabaret was forced to halt after its first two performances when L&I discovered the building was overdue on several certifications, including those for sprinklers, elevators and escalators. Costanzo is waiting for approvals to be finalized before committing future concerts to specific dates.