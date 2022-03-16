After two years away, Opera Philadelphia resumes Festival O this fall

This week Opera Philadelphia announced its upcoming 2022-2023 season, starting in the fall. The return to live performances will include the return of Festival O, a two-week festival of live, in-person opera. The annual festival had been impossible to do during the height of the pandemic.

Festival O launches the season with a concentration of five operatic events in two weeks, from September 21 – October 2. It will feature, “The Raven,” a 2012 opera by composer Toshio Hosokawa based on Edgar Allen Poe’s poem produced as Japanese Noh Theater. Other performances include a new production of Rossini’s 1816 opera “Otello,” and the world premiere of “Black Lodge,” a glam rock opera featuring the Los Angeles-based band Timur & the Dime Museum.

“Black Lodge,” composed by former Opera Philadelphia composer-in-resident David T. Little (“Soldier Songs”), is described as a surreal piece loosely based on the writings of William S. Burroughs, “part magick ritual, part mad scene.” The piece was developed with Timur and the Dime Museum, to be both a film and a performance, respectively. Both will be presented during the festival.