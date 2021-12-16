Opera Philadelphia has created a new executive position to improve diversity and inclusion among its staff and audiences. The Vice President of People Operations and Inclusion will be filled by Dr. Derrell Acon, formerly of Long Beach Opera.

The position is somewhat unique in that it essentially combines human resources management and an equity, diversity, and inclusion (EDI) officer into a single senior executive position. That is not often done in either corporate or arts organizations because the functions of the HR department can limit the effectiveness of equity work.

“One of the things we observed both in our company and in others, is that many of the compliance issues within human resources stand in the way of equity and inclusion work,” said Opera Philadelphia Director and President David Devan. “Equity and inclusion work is not really about equality, it’s about equity, which means treating people different from where they are, and bringing a wider lens into the skills and attributes that they bring to the organization.”

Devan said finding someone who could both manage HR needs and facilitate a vision of a more inclusive company proved to be a tall order.

“Our logic was: Let’s find somebody that can do both,” he said. “Then we were like, ‘Wow, are we ever going to find somebody that can do both?’”