‘A 911 situation’

For Slack and Cann, the album itself and the Grammy honor come at a significant time, as President Donald Trump has slashed diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and reshaped the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts as its new board chair.

“Everything that I’m doing, all the opera roles, the new works that I do are stories of Black women, because I want to be able to control the narrative,” Slack said. “And now I’m like, that’s my career, that’s my livelihood, that’s everything … I can sing all the other stuff: Verdi, Puccini, Strauss, Mozart, which I love to do. And those are all a part of my core repertoire. But I am worried. I am concerned. And it is a 911 situation, you know, without diversity, equity and inclusion … What are we in the 21st century as classical artists? How do we tell this audience that what we are is still relevant for the time?”

Slack said even as an opera singer and musician who is revered onstage, her race and gender impact what happens offstage.

“There’ll be people that get to hear you perform and then treat you differently when they see you on the street,” she said. “That’s the reality that we live in.”

Cann said Price’s story is an example of why diversity, equity and inclusion efforts are needed in the first place.

“When we put this album out there, it was because it is great music,” Cann said. “Of course, it had an impact, because she was a Black woman, and for us as Black female artists, that was inspiring to see ourselves represented in the past. Of course, specifically, it had a personal significance for us to pursue this as the way that we did. But ultimately, we wouldn’t have pursued anything if we didn’t believe in what she had to offer.”

She said she likes to use the example of sending someone Price’s music and not telling them who wrote it.

“Absolutely wonderful music, right? You can’t believe you haven’t heard this, right? But, oh, sorry, color did matter,” she said. “That’s why you didn’t hear it, because when she wrote it, color and gender mattered. It mattered so much that they wouldn’t promote it. So how do we change that? Right? So the only way to change it is in intentional ways. You have to intentionally make moves that then change the landscape. And then when people start to see all these faces and appreciate everything that’s being offered, hopefully we start to have a society that doesn’t even think about that when it comes time to put a concert together.”

For Slack, whose voice dips and soars like a bird in flight, and Cann, whose fingers flow like the river current on the piano keys, their win was not just a personal victory, but a step forward in the journey toward true artistic representation.