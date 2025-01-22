Trump administration puts federal diversity, equity and inclusion staff on leave

This story originally appeared on NPR.

The Trump administration is moving to put employees in federal diversity, equity and inclusion programs on paid leave by 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The move, which calls for agencies to develop a “reduction-in-force action” against the employees, comes after Trump signed executive orders ending DEI programs in the federal government.

In one of the orders, entitled “Ending Radical and Wasteful Government DEI Programs and Preferencing,” Trump accused former President Joe Biden of encouraging discrimination in “virtually all aspects of the federal government” by promoting diversity programs.

The Biden administration required federal agencies to develop diversity and inclusion hiring and promotion plans and monitor progress.

Agencies have until the deadline to alert employees that they will be placed on leave and take down all materials marketing DEI programs, the U.S. Office of Personnel Management said Tuesday in a memo first reported by CBS News.

Employees must also divulge if they know of any plans to “disguise” DEI programs “by using coded or imprecise language,” according to the memo.