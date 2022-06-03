Lara Downes celebrates the diversity of artists in classical music

Lara Downes is a chart-topping recording artist, producer, curator, and arts advocate. She’s spent the past decade investigating some of the underrepresented and forgotten musicians – specifically, Black composers and musicians – of the classical music genre.

“A big misconception,” she says, “is that they don’t exist … honestly, until I was in my early twenties, I did not know.”

Downes, who has a Jewish mother and a Black father, says she fell in love with the piano and classical music at a very young age, never taking her race or gender into account.

“This art form, as far as I knew for many years, did not include me as a woman of color — it’s a European-centric white male world,” she says. “And that was kind of okay with me for a long time.”

Downes nevertheless made a way for herself, putting her focus on music as she studied abroad in Europe. After returning to the United States, she says, she went on a search for identity. The desire had her investigating American music – the history and the sound separate from the more traditional European style of classical music. She says what she learned changed everything.

“The moment that I discovered the truth and the diversity of this art form, how many composers of color, how many women have contributed and have defined this music,” she says, “I mean, I just have a different existence in it and I have a different existence in what I want to share with audiences.”