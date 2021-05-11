Community Conversations

Redefining Black Magic: African Americans and the illusion industry

Magic is known to bring smiles to faces and wonder to the mind. Not to mention, magic can make for great television.

For example, “The Carbonaro Effect” and “Penn and Teller: Fool Us” are just two of the more popular American magic shows available on television. But both those shows, and the mainstream magic industry more broadly, lack diversity.

Related Content

So, how does this lack of diversity impact Black illusionists? How important is representation, and how do you find it in a homogeneous industry? What inspiration can we draw from learning about the Black magicians of the past?

WHYY convened Ran’d Shine, RJ the Magician, and Ice McDonald for a family-friendly magic show followed by a Community Conversation on equity and diversity in the illusion industry. This event was co-organized by Amy Dean, PhD, WHYY’s Community Curator for Willingboro.

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

Brought to you by Community Conversations

You may also like

About Chris Norris

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate