In spring 2019, the Philadelphia Orchestra began an initiative called Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Access Strategies, or IDEAS, that has been quietly assessing internal operations and external relationships, to see where the organization is strong and where it needs work in terms of the points listed in the acronym.

This week, the orchestra solidified its commitment by naming the initiative’s head, Doris Parent, a vice president, elevating IDEAS to a higher echelon of management.

“We have been working on a rigorous analysis of the organization at all levels, taking critical steps to implement real and sustainable change to become an ever more inclusive, diverse, equitable, and accessible organization,” president and CEO Matías Tarnopolsky said in a statement. “With Doris now on the senior leadership team of the Philadelphia Orchestra, we look forward to continuing this journey and shaping our future, guided by IDEAS.”

Parent said the orchestra’s programming, for example, is fairly strong in terms of diversity, but the makeup of the musicians is less so.

“Our ensemble does not reflect the community that we reside in,” she said. “That is not just an issue with the Philadelphia Orchestra, but across all of our industry.”

The unequal balance of race within the orchestra was highlighted recently by the retirement of one of its longtime violinists, Booker Rowe, its first full-time Black musician who had been with the ensemble for 50 years. The orchestra now has just three Black members.

How can that change? It’s complicated.

For example, many orchestras recruit new musicians through blind auditions. Players perform behind a curtain so a panel of listeners will know nothing of the performer other than how they play. They cannot be swayed by anything other than the performer’s virtuosity.

That has led the Philadelphia Orchestra to be among the best in the world. The cost is that the ensemble has, historically, not considered its diversity.

Parent said the solution is not to hire based on race or gender, but to rethink recruitment outreach.

“It’s easy to say, ‘Auditions are blind, so the best will surface,’” she said. “How are we doing recruitment? Where are we making announcements? How do we share the opportunity?”

This is Parent’s job: to push all the departments of the orchestra to consider diversity and inclusion as they do what they do.