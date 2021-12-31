ELISE: So I go over and I was just like, “Yeah, I saw you perform and I think you’re amazing. If you ever need a harpist, let me know.”

KNOTZ: I’m like, a harpist? I’ve definitely seen that, like, on TV, like, the orchestras and stuff. I wonder what that would sound like. And I’m like, alright, let me send her some music that I’m working on and hear what she does to it. And then she sent it back and I was like, wow.

What was the first song that you guys did together ever?

KNOTZ: So it was an improv, originally. We just performed it live one time and it went over really well. And then we went to the studio and recorded it. It’s called “Open Heart.”

Now, Christine, going from being a music therapist to actually singing, performing, did you always want to do that? Or it was just that when you met Kuf, you thought, maybe we’ll try it?

ELISE: Yeah, I never thought I was going to be a performer. In the moment, I just took a limb and said, “Hey!” And then it just unraveled from there.

You’re actually very good. Now you just came out with an album [pronounced like] “community,” is actually spelled “kəˈmyo ͞ onədē.” Okay, then! Try looking that up on Spotify. What were you trying to accomplish with this album? ‘Cause there’s a lot of spoken word in it as well.

KNOTZ: There is. So, our first album, which was called “Higher Grounds,” we didn’t release it on any digital outlets, but at live shows. This one was more of a fun, free move around, and a lot of the inspiration came from performing live, because you learn what songs get people moving and what songs people go to the bathroom for, you know?