Delaware celebrates its influence on hip-hop with 50th anniversary summit

Bronx native Marcus Watkins, artistically known as “Marchitect,” was raised in Newark, Del., where he started his journey as a performer at age 14. While appreciative of his experiences, he doesn’t forget the hurdles he navigated as a rapper.

“My first record is being displayed in the museum here, it came out in 1993. I believe I was maybe 14 years old,” Watkins said. “Hip-hop and rap has taken me all around the world, Japan, all across Europe, but it all started in Newark, Delaware.”

“You got to think about what the world looked like, we’re talking about a world before the internet. So think about the challenges of getting your message out to people with no cell phones. No internet,” he said. “That means you’re gonna have to do some shows, you’re gonna have to have flyers, you’re gonna have to try to get on the radio, and these were very difficult things to do.”

Watkins said hip-hop is not just a culture, it’s a dynamic entity that has evolved over years.

“It’s all about being you,” he said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re white, Black, gay, straight, old, young, whatever. If you feel hip-hop in your heart, you’re hip-hop.”

Balleto and Greg Watkins added that hip-hop is the way someone speaks or dresses, too.

Before hip-hop became mainstream, it was considered a subculture, Watkins said. He added that anybody could look at somebody and identify what they were into by the clothes they were wearing, the hairstyle, even the car they were driving.

“The evolution of hip-hop since its Inception in the early 70s, it’s experienced an incredible period of growth,” said Grouchy Greg. “There’s not many cultures or art forms that end up being woven into the fabric of society, not just American society, but society everywhere. Meaning, you know the slang, the vernacular, rather, the style of dress, the music obviously, the social impact.”

The gallery at Delaware Art Museum will remain open for visitors until Dec. 17.