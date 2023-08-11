Fifty years ago, on Aug. 11, 1973, a party thrown by DJ Kool Herc in the Bronx ignited a culture that has since spread throughout the world — transforming the musical and artistic landscape in the past half-century.

Hip-hop may have been born in the Bronx, but its history in Philadelphia is just as deep — and to mark its 50th birthday, Philly artists are going all out with celebrations throughout the weekend.

On Saturday, Christian “TAMEARTZ” Rodriguez, a renowned Philly graffiti artist, along with Black Soul Summer, an events platform by and for Black and brown artists and entrepreneurs, will host the second annual Hip Hop in the Park at Eakins Oval in front of the Art Museum. The all-day affair, free to attend, will feature the four elements of hip-hop — graffiti, breaking, MCs, and DJs — along with food, drinks, and more.

For Rodriguez, it’s a chance to highlight the talents of many hip-hop artists in the Philly area and celebrate in the true spirit of the block parties and outdoor gatherings, which were essential in the development of hip-hop — a genre and culture created by Black and Latino, specifically Puerto Rican, communities.

“These are the places where families gathered back in those early days of the ‘70s just to unite and be with each other. And these are the spaces where the dancers were already dancing, because they were coming off the clubs from disco, and they were outside,” Rodriguez said.

Local hip-hop artists will be performing at the event, highlighting what Rodriguez calls the “lineage” of hip-hop in Philadelphia.

Sharif Talib Lacey, best known by his stage name Reef the Lost Cauze, is one of the artists whose talents will be on display Saturday.

Reef, who was born in West Philadelphia and now resides in South Philly, “made [his] bones” on the battle MC cipher circuit in New York and Philly in the late 1990s and early 2000s — but also devoted himself to songwriting and recordings, putting out numerous solo and collaborative albums throughout the past two decades.

For Reef, hip-hop was always in his life, and rapping was his most natural creative outlet.

“I wasn’t a good dancer … not a great artist, so graffiti was out. My hands are kind of like rock, so couldn’t be a good DJ. But one thing I could do is rap,” he recalled.

At 8 years old, Reef began writing and performing raps, and he hasn’t stopped since.

He said in many ways Philly has been “just as important” as New York and other cities in the growth and expansion of hip hop.

“If you look at the history of the culture, from DJing and emceeing… Philly’s an incredibly important part of the story. We’re woven into the DNA and the fabric of the culture,” Reef said.

The hip-hop scene today in Philly is “bustling” and “bursting,” Reef said — a description that fellow Hip Hop in the Park performer DJ Jovi agreed with.

“Philly has some of… the best DJs in terms of technical skill, they’re very skilled here. In terms of hip-hop, I mean, same thing. There’s a lot of talent, but I think Philly gets overlooked sometimes,” she said.

Jovi, who will be “digging in the crates” as she DJs at Saturday’s event, got her start in DJing in Philadelphia after moving from outside Boston to attend Temple University. There, she started organizing parties and booking DJs, but soon fell in love with the craft and wanted to try her hand at spinning.

After studying under some of Philly’s best DJs, she started DJing on her own — a journey that has at times been difficult for her as a woman DJ.

“I feel like all the cool stuff is like, it’s a boys club. Everything that’s cool is dominated by men. But thankfully, Philly has embraced me. It’s been cool. It’s been great,” she said, noting that a lot of women artists have made their mark in hip hop in Philly and beyond.