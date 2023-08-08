2023 Made in America festival canceled due to ‘severe circumstances’

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The 2023 Made in America festival in Philadelphia has been canceled, according to a statement posted online Tuesday.

Organizers said the cancelation was due to “severe circumstances outside of production control,” but did not elaborate.

All ticket holders will be refunded at the original point of purchase.

SZA and Lizzo were set to headline the festival on the Ben Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia on Sept. 2 and 3.

Action News is working to get additional details about the cancelation. This story will be updated when more information is available.

“Due to severe circumstances outside of production control, the 2023 Made In America festival will no longer be taking place. This decision has been difficult and has not been made lightly nor without immense deliberation,” the statement said.

“Made in America has a legacy of delivering exceptional experiences for music fans and concertgoers, and it is our commitment to always deliver a top-tier festival experience,” the statement continued. “We look forward to returning to Benjamin Franklin Parkway and the great city of Philadelphia in 2024.”

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said he was disappointment by the announcement but looks forward to “bringing MIA back to the Parkway next year.”