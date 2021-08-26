Made in America 2021: COVID protocols, parking restrictions, and more

Philadelphia’s tenth iteration of the Made in America Festival is approaching, with Justin Bieber and Lil Baby set to headline.

Here is everything you need to know about the 2021 festival, from COVID-19 protocols to parking restrictions and road closures.

When is the festival happening?

The Made in America Festival will return to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway for Labor Day weekend on Saturday, Sept. 4, and Sunday, Sept. 5. Doors will open each day at noon, with performances scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Performances are expected to run until around midnight on Saturday and 11 p.m. on Sunday.

Can I still get tickets?

Tickets remain available for purchase online as of writing.

Who is performing?

Outside the festival headliners, nearly three dozen artists are slated to perform, including Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Kehlani, Young Thug, and A$AP Ferg.