Made in America 2021: COVID protocols, parking restrictions, and more
Philadelphia’s tenth iteration of the Made in America Festival is approaching, with Justin Bieber and Lil Baby set to headline.
Here is everything you need to know about the 2021 festival, from COVID-19 protocols to parking restrictions and road closures.
When is the festival happening?
The Made in America Festival will return to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway for Labor Day weekend on Saturday, Sept. 4, and Sunday, Sept. 5. Doors will open each day at noon, with performances scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Performances are expected to run until around midnight on Saturday and 11 p.m. on Sunday.
Can I still get tickets?
Tickets remain available for purchase online as of writing.
Who is performing?
Outside the festival headliners, nearly three dozen artists are slated to perform, including Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Kehlani, Young Thug, and A$AP Ferg.
🚨Single day tickets are now available🚨 Come through this Labor Day weekend with @lilbaby4PF headlining Saturday and @justinbieber headlining Sunday. Get your tickets at https://t.co/SBji1Vol1a pic.twitter.com/Qy2e13avpG— Made In America Festival (@MIAFestival) August 16, 2021
What COVID-19 protocols will be in place?
Organizers say the festival will be in compliance will all Centers of Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, as well as local public health mandates. Ticket holders must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test result within 48 hours of attending, or proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 (via a physical card or a photo of the card).
All festival attendees will be required to wear face masks, regardless of vaccination status.
What road closures and restrictions will be in place?
Gradual lane restrictions and road closures along the parkway and in sections of the Fairmount and Logan Square neighborhoods will begin on Sunday, Aug. 29. Specific phases for road closures are detailed below.
Phase 1:
7 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 29 to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7
- CLOSED: Two lanes of Eakins Oval in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art
Phase 2:
7 a.m. Monday, Aug. 30 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7
- CLOSED: Spring Garden Street, between Pennsylvania Avenue and Benjamin Franklin Parkway
Phase 3:
7 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31 to 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 7
- Parking prohibited on 22nd Street between Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Pennsylvania Avenue (west side) and Park Towne Place from 22nd Street to 24th Street (north side)
Phase 4:
10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 1 to 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 7
- CLOSED: Inner lanes of Benjamin Franklin Parkway, between 20th Street and Eakins Oval
- Cross-traffic on numbered streets will be permitted and outer lanes of Benjamin Franklin Parkway will remain open on Wednesday, Sept. 1
Phase 5:
7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2 to 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 7
- CLOSED: Outer lanes on Benjamin Franklin Parkway, between 22nd and 23rd Streets (eastbound only)
- Cross-traffic on numbered streets will be permitted on Thursday, Sept. 2
Phase 6:
10 a.m. on Friday, September 3 to 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 7
- CLOSED: Outer lanes of Benjamin Franklin Parkway, between 20th Street and Eakins Oval
- CLOSED: Inner lanes of Benjamin Franklin Parkway, between 20th Street and Eakins Oval
- CLOSED: 23rd Street, between Pennsylvania Avenue and Benjamin Franklin Parkway
- CLOSED: 22nd Street, between Pennsylvania Avenue and Park Towne Place
- CLOSED: 21st Street, between Pennsylvania Avenue and Winter Street
- CLOSED: Kelly Drive outbound from Benjamin Franklin Parkway to Fairmount Avenue
- CLOSED: Martin Luther King Jr. Drive from Sweetbriar Drive to Eakins Oval
Starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 3, due to the closure of the outer lanes on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, traffic headed inbound (to Center City) from Spring Garden Street Bridge or Martin Luther King Drive must exit Eakins Oval on the 24th Street ramp. Traffic headed inbound on Kelly Drive must exit Kelly Drive at Fairmount Avenue. Anne d’Harnoncourt Drive will remain open for employees and guests of the Philadelphia Museum of Art and will be accessible via 25th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.
Phase 7:
3 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4 to 5 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 6
- The most extensive road closures and parking restrictions around the festival site will begin at 3 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4, and remain in effect through the duration of the event. Many of the road closures listed below will be lifted prior to 5 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 6 as roads are cleaned and serviced.
All road closures will be lifted prior to morning rush hour on Tuesday, Sept. 7.
What parking restrictions will be in place?
- Pennsylvania Avenue, between 22nd Street and Fairmount Avenue (south side of street)
- Winter Street, between 20th and 22nd Streets (both sides of street)
- 20th Street, between Vine Street and Callowhill Street (east side of street)
- 21st Street, between Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Race Street (both sides of street)
- 22nd Street, between Winter Street and Spring Garden Street (both sides of street)
- Park Towne Place, between 22nd Street and 24th Street (both sides of street)
- Spring Garden Street, between 22nd Street and Pennsylvania Avenue
- Race Street, between 19th Street and 20th Street
Some low-impact parking and travel lane restrictions will remain in place until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 7.
Will SEPTA service be impacted?
- Local train service via the Broad Street and Market-Frankford lines will operate on a normal weekend schedule. Broad Street and Market-Frankford Owl Buses (BSO and MFO) will offer overnight service as usual.
- Late-night train service will be available on SEPTA’s Regional Rail Lines on Saturday and Sunday nights departing from Jefferson, Suburban, and 30th Street stations. Special schedules will be posted in stations and are available online.
Due to festival-related street closures, SEPTA Bus Routes 7, 32, 33, 38, 43, 48, and 49 will be detoured from their normal routes through the parkway area beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 3 through 5 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 6. Specific route changes are available on the System Status Page online.
