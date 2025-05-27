From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Roots Picnic returns to Philadelphia this weekend, bringing a packed bill of more than 40 performers to the Mann Center in Fairmount Park, including Philly’s own DJ Diamond Kuts.

The talented DJ first played the two-day music and culture festival a little more than a decade ago, where she described her sets as “little side quests.” But over the years, the DJ has put in the work of performing all over the festival that attracts tens of thousands of attendees each day.

“I’ve done other festivals and especially other concerts, but the Roots Picnic feels like a big cookout,” she said. “It feels like that one moment where the whole city comes together, and we celebrate with people that may not be from the city, but we all here are having a good time.”

The turntables took Diamond Kuts from the city’s West Oak Lane section — where a street is now named in her honor — to around the world, collaborating with artists like Nicki Minaj and Lil Uzi Vert. In 2021, she became the DJ for the Philadelphia Eagles and still spins for the team during home games and special events, including the Super Bowl victory parade earlier this year.

Her late father, MC Grand Tone of the Korner Boyz, was a member of one of the first groups that future Grammy award–winner DJ Jazzy Jeff recorded with.

“Growing up, you would always hear about the iconic block parties that used to happen in Philly,” Diamond Kuts said. She said her father bought her a set of turntables when she was 16, and DJ Cosmic Kev took her under his wing.

“So growing up hearing all of these stories, naturally, I was like, ‘I want to try to DJ,’” she said. “My dad was so happy to get me my first set of turntables, and from there, I was, like, addicted.”