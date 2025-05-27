DJ Diamond Kuts will bring her Philadelphia sound to this year’s Roots Picnic
“The Roots Picnic feels like a big cookout,” the Philly-native DJ said. “It feels like that one moment where the whole city comes together.”
The Roots Picnic returns to Philadelphia this weekend, bringing a packed bill of more than 40 performers to the Mann Center in Fairmount Park, including Philly’s own DJ Diamond Kuts.
The talented DJ first played the two-day music and culture festival a little more than a decade ago, where she described her sets as “little side quests.” But over the years, the DJ has put in the work of performing all over the festival that attracts tens of thousands of attendees each day.
“I’ve done other festivals and especially other concerts, but the Roots Picnic feels like a big cookout,” she said. “It feels like that one moment where the whole city comes together, and we celebrate with people that may not be from the city, but we all here are having a good time.”
The turntables took Diamond Kuts from the city’s West Oak Lane section — where a street is now named in her honor — to around the world, collaborating with artists like Nicki Minaj and Lil Uzi Vert. In 2021, she became the DJ for the Philadelphia Eagles and still spins for the team during home games and special events, including the Super Bowl victory parade earlier this year.
Her late father, MC Grand Tone of the Korner Boyz, was a member of one of the first groups that future Grammy award–winner DJ Jazzy Jeff recorded with.
“Growing up, you would always hear about the iconic block parties that used to happen in Philly,” Diamond Kuts said. She said her father bought her a set of turntables when she was 16, and DJ Cosmic Kev took her under his wing.
“So growing up hearing all of these stories, naturally, I was like, ‘I want to try to DJ,’” she said. “My dad was so happy to get me my first set of turntables, and from there, I was, like, addicted.”
In addition to having hosted “Yo! MTV Raps,” she can be regularly heard on the 1s and 2s for Power 99. Despite her many achievements, she said she just wants to keep pushing forward.
“I always think about the future and not what I’ve done in the past, because I know a lot of times, people get stuck on, ‘Well, I’m this person and I did this and did that and I’m good,’” she said. “I’m always pushing to do something different and be greater.”
That philosophy is what inspires Diamond Kuts to mentor aspiring young DJs, including some who have never stood behind a set of turntables.
“I take the time out to give them the ropes,” she said. “Somebody asked literally yesterday, ‘I want to start DJing, can I shadow you?’ I’m like, ‘Hell yeah, come on’ … It’s all about just being able to inspire people by giving them opportunity. Through opportunity, you can do anything you want to do if you have the skill.”
If there’s one piece of advice Diamond Kuts could give anyone looking to cut it up on the decks, it’s simple: “Never give up.”
“You’re going to run into people who aren’t going to believe in you,” Diamond Kuts said. “You’re going to run into people who don’t have the same dream as you, but if you keep going with your dream and you keep pushing forward, whatever you want to do, all those doors, they will just open up because you kept going at it.”
The Roots Picnic will take place May 31 and June 1, featuring headliners such as Meek Mill, Lenny Kravitz and GloRilla. Single-day tickets for Saturday and Sunday start at $125, while two-day tickets start at $250.
Editor’s note: WHYY’s Dillon Dodson contributed to this story.
