The Jersey Fresh Jam festival, which bills itself as “New Jersey’s premier hip-hop festival,” marks its 20th anniversary Aug. 16 at TerraCycle headquarters in Trenton, New Jersey.

Trenton-based muralist Leon Rainbow founded the free event that celebrates the four foundational elements of hip-hop: graffiti, breakdancing, MCing and DJing. Each year, the festival draws over a thousand attendees for an eclectic blend of live music, visual art, dance and community pride.

“This year is focused a lot on the youth,” Rainbow said. “The breakdancing is one of the biggest draws.”

The annual event has become a summer staple for the Trenton community. This year, aerosol artists from all across the country will create large-scale murals on the exterior walls of TerraCycle, a global recycling company whose walls have served as the festival’s canvas since its inception. As a tribute to the host site, different artists are redesigning each letter in the TerraCycle logo on the building’s exterior.

“A lot of places don’t have the amount of wall space that we have in one location,” Rainbow said. “So [the location] makes it a good vibe.”

Graffiti artists from the West Coast and Philadelphia will also stop by to create murals on the building’s exterior, and guest DJs Tony Touch, Lord Finesse and DJ Priority will spin the ones and twos for festivalgoers.