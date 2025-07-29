Trenton’s Water Walkers find fellowship, fitness and friendship in the pool
Trenton's Water Walkers have been working out together since the height of the COVID pandemic. Participants said they have found community through the fitness program.
Every morning except on Sundays, a vibrant group of women — mostly older adults — gather in and around the city-owned Hetzel outdoor pool.
Clad in colorful swimsuits and pearls, the “Water Walkers” celebrate fellowship and fitness with founder and certified water aerobics instructor Donna Wellons.
The group began as a “joke” and turned into a transformational movement for the older women, Wellons said. She said she was just playing around in the pool during the COVID-19 pandemic when, on a whim, she invited the public to join her. Wellons, 57, a Trenton native and a social emotional learning educator, said that when she uploaded the clip of herself playing in the pool to social media, people began asking her details about the “pool meetup.”
“During the pandemic, the pool was the only thing that was open,” Wellons said, noting that many establishments in and around the city were mandated to shut down. “And here we are six years later.”
“I love the water and fellowship,” said Clara Blakely Sampson, who has been attending Water Walker classes for five seasons. “I love swimming and I love the water. I’m 87 years old. I am able to get around good, and I think the water helps me out a lot.”
Victoria Bland, another group member, said the sisterhood she found through the class has been affirming.
“The first thing I say before class starts to everyone is ‘Good morning, gorgeous,’” she said.
Bland said newcomers are welcomed to the “healing waters” with a song.
Workout sessions for the group start with warm-up exercises, followed by low-impact routines that improve flexibility, balance and strength. But it’s the camaraderie that keeps members coming back each season, they said.
Courtney Gaines, who specializes in guiding women to improve optimal health with her Mercer County-based company, Just Gaines, said water aerobics can be beneficial for many, especially older adults.
“Exercising in water supports the body by minimizing stress on the joints while effectively creating resistance,” she said. “Water aerobics helps improve cardiovascular fitness, muscular endurance and strength, stress management, and not to mention a fun way to stay social and consistent with physical activity.”
Wellons said the support she receives from the Water Walkers has changed her life.
“If you ever want to break into a group of people and you want true support, the seniors are the most awesome group when it comes to supporting you,” she said. “I feel the fellowship, love and respect from them.”
Wellons encourages every participant to move at their own pace. She said group members often share positive feedback.
“I do see that they feel better. It has brought many seniors out who would probably just sit home, and they always come back and testify how they are able to move a little bit more,” she said.
The Water Walkers meet six days a week, except Sundays, during Hetzel Pool senior sessions from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. for a mixture of praise, exercise and fellowship. For the past six years, the group has grown to 50 participants.
WHYY News is partnering with independent journalists across New Jersey to spotlight the people, communities, cultures, and distinctive places that shape the Garden State. This work is made possible with support from the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation.
