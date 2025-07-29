Trenton’s Water Walkers find fellowship, fitness and friendship in the pool

From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Every morning except on Sundays, a vibrant group of women — mostly older adults — gather in and around the city-owned Hetzel outdoor pool.

Clad in colorful swimsuits and pearls, the “Water Walkers” celebrate fellowship and fitness with founder and certified water aerobics instructor Donna Wellons.

The group began as a “joke” and turned into a transformational movement for the older women, Wellons said. She said she was just playing around in the pool during the COVID-19 pandemic when, on a whim, she invited the public to join her. Wellons, 57, a Trenton native and a social emotional learning educator, said that when she uploaded the clip of herself playing in the pool to social media, people began asking her details about the “pool meetup.”

“During the pandemic, the pool was the only thing that was open,” Wellons said, noting that many establishments in and around the city were mandated to shut down. “And here we are six years later.”

“I love the water and fellowship,” said Clara Blakely Sampson, who has been attending Water Walker classes for five seasons. “I love swimming and I love the water. I’m 87 years old. I am able to get around good, and I think the water helps me out a lot.”

Victoria Bland, another group member, said the sisterhood she found through the class has been affirming.

“The first thing I say before class starts to everyone is ‘Good morning, gorgeous,’” she said.

Bland said newcomers are welcomed to the “healing waters” with a song.

Workout sessions for the group start with warm-up exercises, followed by low-impact routines that improve flexibility, balance and strength. But it’s the camaraderie that keeps members coming back each season, they said.