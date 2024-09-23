From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Musical acts from around the country showcased their talents on the Camden Waterfront at Wiggins Park during WXPN’s XPoNential Music Festival.

For more than 30 years, the festival has provided a platform for artists to connect with the vibrant Philadelphia music scene, including legends like Bob Dylan, who headlined in 2013, and locally grown talent like Kurt Vile and The War On Drugs.

The 2024 festival was the first time singer-songwriter Julia Pratt got to grace the River Stage after her set was rained out at last year’s fest. Before her performance on Sunday, she gave thanks to the supportive music scene that she said propelled her career.