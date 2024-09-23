Photo essay: XPoNential Music Festival celebrates a vibrant and ‘eclectic’ music scene during 3-day fest
Thousands of music lovers gathered for the three-day festival on the Camden Waterfront to watch rising and established acts from around the country.
Musical acts from around the country showcased their talents on the Camden Waterfront at Wiggins Park during WXPN’s XPoNential Music Festival.
For more than 30 years, the festival has provided a platform for artists to connect with the vibrant Philadelphia music scene, including legends like Bob Dylan, who headlined in 2013, and locally grown talent like Kurt Vile and The War On Drugs.
The 2024 festival was the first time singer-songwriter Julia Pratt got to grace the River Stage after her set was rained out at last year’s fest. Before her performance on Sunday, she gave thanks to the supportive music scene that she said propelled her career.
“I think one thing that I love about Philly and being from here is that Philly really does rep Philly,” Pratt said. “People and music lovers in Philly, we take a lot of pride in each other and like bolstering each other up. I definitely felt that throughout the whole time I’ve been back here pursuing music.”
Pratt opened the final day of performances ahead of other artists she admires, including Grace Bowers and Bully, who performed on the Marina Stage.
“It just warms my heart to think that I get to be in spaces with people I admire so much,” Pratt said. “And that all the people who were coming to this festival have such an eclectic taste in music.”
Thousands of people sat on lawn chairs and blankets throughout the festival grounds. Sarah Wozunk said she came out to see Blondshell “and only Blondshell” on Saturday, but said the festival represents a great way for the local scene to connect with new artists.
She goes to a lot of shows with her friend Alyssa Gilpin, but this was the pair’s first music festival. Gilpin said they loved the vibes and seeing people “jamming out.”
“The music scene is … booming,” Gilpin said. “So many great artists keep coming out and just coming together. I’m excited for what the future holds.”
For Dave Goldberg, this was roughly the 20th time he’d been to the festival. He reminisced on some of his favorite XPoNential performances and said the festival continues to draw impressive crowds.
“If you were to see a band in New York and then see a band and Philadelphia, the atmosphere in Philadelphia will blow New York away because the music scene here, the people, they are so appreciative,” Goldberg said. “That is what Philadelphia is and that’s what Philadelphia has always been.”
Some other artists who performed throughout the weekend included The Walkmen, Rosanne Cash and Shakey Graves.
Next month, Philly Music Fest will take place from Oct. 21–27 across multiple music venues throughout the Philadelphia metro area. The headliners are Amos Lee and Waxahatchee. Tickets are on sale now.
