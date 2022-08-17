Fans of Philly Folk tend to come out in larger numbers during landmark anniversary years. Whether because of the nice round number “60” or the return of the festival from a two-year hiatus, Nordell said ticket sales this year are the best since he became director in 2015.

The event at the Old Poole Farm near will be the same size and stature of festivals of the past, with seven stages, 80 acres of campground for mingling, and artisans. The noticeable changes will be hand sanitizing stations, more frequent cleaning, and construction fencing around the perimeter.

In years past the boundary of the grounds had been marked with plastic mesh snow fencing, which Nordell said is flimsy and not secure enough.

“Times have changed in the last two years. Safety is one of the most paramount things according to festival-goer surveys,” he said. “Our rules involve no ground fires, no fireworks, no firearms, to make sure that everybody is safe and secure. That’s one of the most important things to us.”

The lineup includes artists that have previously appeared in every decade of the festival, including older acts like Happy Traum, Tom Rush and Jim Kweskin. Headliners include the modern bluegrass band the Punch Brothers, the husband and wife soul duo The War and Treaty, and guitarist and rapper Michael Franti with his fusion of hip hop, reggae, and folk.

One of the more surprising headliners for a folk festival is Arrested Development, the group from Atlanta, Georgia, who were a trailblazing hip hop band in the 1990s. They will perform on Saturday night.

It may not always sound like traditional folk music, but Nordell says the festival’s definition of folk has evolved over the last 60 years.

“Folk music has always been about the marriage, or the divorce, of storytelling and musicality. But the stories we listen to have really, really changed,” he said. “We’re inviting storytellers of all different shapes, sizes, races, gender identities and people from all over the world. We have people coming from South Korea, from Finland to share their stories with us. Those are incredibly wonderful, unique sounds that we haven’t been able to share before.”