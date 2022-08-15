Musicians across Philadelphia will now once again get the opportunity to compete for cash prizes and other perks in this year’s PHL LIVE Center Stage competition.

Artists can compete across 10 music categories including hip-hop, classical, and world music for $1,000 in each award category. One “People’s Choice Winner” will also be selected via a popular fan vote.

During a press conference at City Hall on Monday, City Councilmember David Oh said he wants artists to not be afraid of entering the competition after its two-year hiatus during the pandemic.

“People with talent and ability, people with desire and ambition, people who want to make a change, they make that video and they won’t submit it,” Oh said. “Why? They’re afraid of the rejection before it has happened, so please make that video. Hang on to it. If you’re a little nervous, refine it, but submit it.”